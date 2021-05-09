CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.53 and its 200-day moving average is $344.20. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

