CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

