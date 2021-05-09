CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 26,407 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 228.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

APH opened at $68.11 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

