NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.