NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 16,148 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

