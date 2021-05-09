Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.