Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
