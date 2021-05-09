Raymond James Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $211.77 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

