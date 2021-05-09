Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $184.06 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.51.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

