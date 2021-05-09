Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.62.

PM stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

