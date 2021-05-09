Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDYPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

