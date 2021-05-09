Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

