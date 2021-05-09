ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $98.51 Million Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,616,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,507,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 7.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE PBR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

