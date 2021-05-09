Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,942,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

