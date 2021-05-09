Harrington Investments INC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

