Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $321.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.97. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

