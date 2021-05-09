iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

