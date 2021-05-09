Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Position Increased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,573,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,832 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

