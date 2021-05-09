Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,801 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

