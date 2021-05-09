Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $151.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

