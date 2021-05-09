Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

