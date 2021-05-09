Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

