Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,758.06.

MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,529.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

