Barrington Research Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $180.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

