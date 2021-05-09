Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $194.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.