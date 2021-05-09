U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

Shares of USPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.