Canaccord Genuity Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $102.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.