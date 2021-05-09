Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $192.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

