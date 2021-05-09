T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

