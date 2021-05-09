Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of SRLP opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

