Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.67.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $138.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.