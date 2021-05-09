Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $75.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

