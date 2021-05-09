Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

