Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NYSE TSE opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,037. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

