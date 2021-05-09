ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

MANT stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

