Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $232,280.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00250155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.33 or 0.01211425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00782217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.78 or 1.00082146 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

