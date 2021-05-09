Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.