TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. TrueCar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.