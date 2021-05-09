Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.30

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as low as $19.50. Beach Energy shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,059 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

