Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of -73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

