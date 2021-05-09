Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

NWN stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

