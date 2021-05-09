KeyCorp Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

