Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

