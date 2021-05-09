TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

TMST stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.