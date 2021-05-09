Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 5,130 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.