iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Reduced by Truadvice LLC

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,315 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.6% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 213,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

