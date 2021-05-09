Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.