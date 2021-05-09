Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

