Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

