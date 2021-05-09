IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,456 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.