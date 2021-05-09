IFP Advisors Inc Sells 13,649 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.68 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

